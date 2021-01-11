Cornell University to help with State Health Corps plan

(WSYR-TV) — Healthcare was the main feature during Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State on Monday. A new State Public Health Corps was a key piece of it.

We will hire 1,000 Health Corps Fellows who agree to serve for one year. They will be trained to facilitate a statewide coordinated vaccination operation and do it safely, quickly and fairly in every part of the state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

This will be a joint effort with Cornell University and Northwell Hospital System.

Cornell’s President Martha Pollack said, as a leading research university with its own testing lab, the school looks forward to training those who will do the critical work of ensuring the fair and effective distribution of the vaccine.

Cuomo said the Public Health Corps will also help New York State learn from this experience.

“And establish a best-in-the-nation emergency response capacity that lasts beyond COVID, so we are better prepared for future crises,” said Cuomo.

Cuomo also has a plan to empower and educate New Yorkers to be prepared for the next public health crisis. Cornell will develop a Citizen Public Health Training Program offered online for free.

To educate and certify tens of thousands of citizens all across the state who will then be better prepared to help themselves, their families and coworkers and will be trained and ready to volunteer to help their community in the next public health emergency. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The goal of this program is to train and certify 100,000 New York health emergency volunteers.

The governor will have three specific action plans that he will be releasing on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as part of his State of the State for 2021.