Cornell unveils COVID-19 Tracking Dashboard

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As students return to campus, Cornell has launched a COVID-19 testing dashboard and alert system.

The COVID-19 Tracking Dashboard will be updated daily, providing the community with information on the number of tests performed and the number of positive cases on campus.

A color-coded threat level system will use five key metrics to measure the COVID-19 infection on Cornell’s campus. Metrics include a 7-day number of infections, the availability of quarantine and isolation space, the local health system’s capacity, the community spread of COVID in the greater Ithaca area, and the inventory of supplies to conduct surveillance testing.

The lowest threat level is green. If any metric reaches a predetermined threshold, the level could be raised to yellow, orange, or red. If Cornell’s COVID-19 Alert Level reaches red, university leaders say closing campus would be considered.

Students, faculty, and staff on campus will begin regular surveillance testing on September 2. The College of Veterinary Medicine has already been testing since August 17.

“We’ll be testing everyone and doing it really frequently,” says Peter Frazier, associate professor in the School of Operations Research and Information Engineering, who helped to develop the model for reopening Cornell’s campus.” Frequent testing is an important piece to identifying and isolating cases to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to Dr. Gary Koretzky, vice provost for academic integration, testing has revealed a prevalence of the virus in around .1% of those on campus tested and around .2% among undergraduates. “It’s better than what we had hoped for, but it still requires vigilance,” said Koretzky. “It requires vigilance on testing, but really importantly it’s also about the behavioral modifications – masks and distancing. Testing is only there for when people become infected. The goal is to prevent those infections.”

