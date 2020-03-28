Corning headquarters lights up with uplifting message

CORNING, NY. (WETM) – Corning lit up the windows of their corporate headquarters Saturday with a simple but inspiring message for everyone amid the coronavirus pandemic.
‘UNITY’
Corning has donated thousands of medical supplies to state labs that are working to combat the surging number of COVID-19 cases.
During Christmas time the company lights up the same office building with the word ‘NOEL’.
