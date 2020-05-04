Coronavirus cases climb in Onondaga County due to proactive testing

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says Central New York is ready to shift into phase one of the regional reopening plan after the New York State PAUSE Order expires on May 15.

But this announcement comes as two more Onondaga County neighbors have died, and the number of cases of coronavirus in the county has now climbed past one thousand.

McMahon says the jump in cases and the recent increase in hospitalizations is tied to the proactive testing, mainly in high concentration areas, such as senior care facilities. McMahon says as more cases are found within these facilities, and they are sending more people to the hospital, even if they are asymptomatic or don’t need emergency treatment.

The county executive adds that we should see numbers drop off in the near future as the county addresses the cases found in proactive testing.

“Why is it important that we did this now? Because we are minimizing the risk to our most vulnerable population. What would have happened if we weren’t doing this? Our cases would look lower, but two months, three months from now, there would be deaths that we would be tracking back to COVID-19. So we’re getting in front of this, we’re saving lives,” McMahon said.

As far as antibody tests go, the Central New York region was one of the lowest-ranked in the state, with less than two percent of the population who have or have had coronavirus.