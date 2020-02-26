Coronavirus cases continue to rise around the world

A health worker takes notes at the infectious disease clinic in Zagreb, Croatia, where the first coronavirus case in Croatia is hospitalized, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Croatia confirmed its first case of coronavirus in a man who had been to Milan, the capital of Lombardy, Italy. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

(WSYR-TV) — Cases of the coronavirus around the world are continuing to rise.

The Federal Government has warned Americans that its not “if,” its “when” the virus hits the United States.

So far, no cases are confirmed in Central New York.

As the virus starts to spread in European countries, local doctors know they will continue to take precautions when checking people returning from travel.

“So we always ask people if they’ve traveled and where they’ve traveled and if they have come from a place that has an outbreak or they have an illness that is of concern, then we’re going to isolate them and have them evaluated,” said Dr. Stephen Thomas with the Infectious Diseases Department at Upstate University Hospital.

Syracuse University officials said its students abroad in Florence, Italy will come back to the U.S. after Spring Break, which would be the typical 14-day isolation period.

SU has also restricted travel to South Korea for university purposes because of the virus.

