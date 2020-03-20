‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 19, 2020

(NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.
In our live digital show today Thursday, March 19, 2020, we have live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.
