‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update

(NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m. with the latest coronavirus headlines
In our live digital show at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, we plan to have live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.
Join us online or on Facebook Live.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App