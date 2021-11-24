Coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths in Onondaga County worse than just before last winter’s deadly surge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly nine times the number of people died in Onondaga County from coronavirus this October than last October, five in 2020 compared to 44 in 2021.

So far in November, using data from the 1st to the 24th, deaths have almost tripled the number in the same time period last year. 14 in 2020 and 40 in 2021.

The rate is alarming considering last fall’s mild numbers still lead into a historically deadly winter surge.

The hospitalization rate this fall is worse too. This October had an average number of 89 patients in the hospital every day. In 2020, it was 20 people.

Right now, an average of 100 people are in the hospital per day using data from November 1 through 24. It was 77 on average last November.

Hospitalizations peaked at 336 people on December 28, 2020. People worry it will happen again or worse.

Last year, the spread was more understandable considering no vaccinations had been administered and mask requirements and gathering limits were in place.

This week, doctors and experts from Upstate Medical University issued a letter to their community, urging people to get vaccinated and wear masks in order to avoid another holiday surge.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the data isn’t bad enough to warrant new restrictions like what his counterpart did in Erie County this week. McMahon is meeting with hospital administrators next week to establish a benchmark number of hospitalizations that would trigger mask wearing and maybe other restrictions.

McMahon is urging the people of Onondaga County to stay home from Thanksgiving festivities and get a coronavirus test if they feel any symptoms.