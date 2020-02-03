1  of  2
Coronavirus outbreak takes toll on China’s stock market

Coronavirus
CHINA (WSYR-TV) — Worries about the spread of the coronavirus have taken a multi-billion dollar toll on China’s stock market.

On the first day of trading after the Lunar New Year holiday, the Shanghai Composite fell nearly 8%, wiping out $393 billion worth of value.  More than 2,500 stocks on the exchange fell by 10%, at which point trading is stopped.

The effect of the virus on U.S. assets has so far been muted.

