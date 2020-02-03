CHINA (WSYR-TV) — Worries about the spread of the coronavirus have taken a multi-billion dollar toll on China’s stock market.
On the first day of trading after the Lunar New Year holiday, the Shanghai Composite fell nearly 8%, wiping out $393 billion worth of value. More than 2,500 stocks on the exchange fell by 10%, at which point trading is stopped.
The effect of the virus on U.S. assets has so far been muted.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Host Chat 02/03/20
- Jump Start Your Spring Projects With Ideas From The Home Show at Turning Stone Resort Casino
- WATCH: NYSP press conference on Move Over Law
- WATCH: Pretty mild under some sun at time this afternoon
- Coronavirus outbreak takes toll on China’s stock market
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App