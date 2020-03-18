Coronavirus Response Live: Businesses must cut in-office workforce by 50%

Closings
NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo has been giving daily updates as the state continues to fight the spread of coronavirus. Wednesday he is mandating all businesses in the state cut their in-office workforce by 50%, he wants as many people as possible to work from home.

The Governor spoke on the latest numbers from the state, as of Wednesday morning there are more than 2,000 cases, nearly doubling from Tuesday.

We will continue to update you on the spread of the coronavirus and what is being done to fight the virus every week in a digital special.

