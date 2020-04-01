Coronavirus Response Live: Downstate coronavirus patients coming upstate, number of cases continue to rise in NYS

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – Coronavirus Response Live is a weekly show that highlights the spread of coronavirus in New York State and what is being done to control it.
Wednesday it was announced coronavirus patients from downstate are being transferred upstate for treatment and testing. Albany Medical Center took 14 patients as of Wednesday morning.
This is a weekly show giving you the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic and how it is affecting your community.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App