Coronavirus Response Live: Gov. Cuomo commits to reopening state in sections, vows to double testing in coming weeks

(NEWS10) – This week Governor Cuomo announced that he is committed to reopening the state in sections based on the impact of coronavirus on the area. The Governor also met with the President this week to discuss what the Federal Government should be doing to help NYS.

Cuomo said they spoke about state responsibilities and federal responsibilities when it comes to testing. The state is responsible for determining where and who gets the tests along with processing the tests and contact tracing. The Federal Government is responsible for making sure supply lines are open for national test manufacturers. Cuomo said he would like to double the number of tests given from 20,000 a day to 40,000 in the coming weeks.

Coronavirus Response Live is a weekly segment highlighting what is being done to combat the spread of coronavirus and the impact on New York State.

