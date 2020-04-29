Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus Response Live: Governor Cuomo on reopening NYS

Coronavirus
(NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking about reopening the state, he says the a regional approach is the best plan but it needs to be done correctly so we don’t have another outbreak. He says he is looking at data from across the globe to make sure the reopening is based on facts and not politics.

Another major problem for thousands of people across the state is unemployment. Recently, the state made a mistake and sent personal information to the wrong people, compromising their personal information.

Congressional leaders from Upstate New York held a Town Hall event on Tuesday speaking on what our lawmakers are doing nationally to stop the spread of the virus and keep people safe.

Coronavirus Response Live is a weekly segment looks at the state and national response to COVID-19 and how it affects the residents of New York State.

