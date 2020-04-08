Live Now
Daily coronavirus update from Gov. Cuomo
Coronavirus Response Live: Regents Exams canceled, downstate patients being transferred upstate

Coronavirus
(NEWS10) – The coronavirus outbreak continues to affect all Americans, this week Regents Exams were canceled in the state. New York will remain on PAUSE until at least April 29. Schools will not reopen until then with the chance of it being delayed further.

Downstate patients continue to be transferred to upstate hospitals, these include patients with COVID-19 and those without to help ease the burden on the health care system there.

Coronavirus Response Live is a weekly segment highlighting what is being done to fight the spread of the virus and how people are dealing with the outbreak.

