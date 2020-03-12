Coronavirus strikes out opening day for Major League Baseball

Add Major League Baseball to the list of professional and collegiate sports impacted by health concerns of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred announced Thursday that all remaining spring training games have been suspended and the start of the regular season would be delayed by at least two weeks.

In a posting to MLB.com, the league said. “MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to Clubs in the coming days. As of 4:00 p.m. ET today, forthcoming Spring Training games have been cancelled, and 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games in Tucson, Arizona have been postponed indefinitely. “

MLB says the league and team management have been preparing a variety of contingency plans for the 2020 season, and adds it will announce the impact on the schedule at the appropriate time with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

The league’s announcement closed with, “Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans. MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus. “

