Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Coronavirus testing available in Onondaga, Madison counties

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — You are able to get tested for COVID-19,  whether or not you have symptoms, at the Syracuse Community Health Center. You do not have to call a doctor ahead of time. Just walk up or drive-thru, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Salina Street location

SUNY Upstate Medical University will provide another COVID-19 mobile testing clinic to people living in Madison County on Thursday. It will be in Wampsville, along Court Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People looking to get tested must make an appointment by calling (315) 464-2582.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected