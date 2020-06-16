Coronavirus testing available in Onondaga, Madison counties

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — You are able to get tested for COVID-19, whether or not you have symptoms, at the Syracuse Community Health Center. You do not have to call a doctor ahead of time. Just walk up or drive-thru, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Salina Street location

SUNY Upstate Medical University will provide another COVID-19 mobile testing clinic to people living in Madison County on Thursday. It will be in Wampsville, along Court Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People looking to get tested must make an appointment by calling (315) 464-2582.