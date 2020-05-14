Coronavirus testing site opens at former Nojaim’s parking lot in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning Thursday, Onondaga County will be holding a mobile coronavirus testing site at the former Nojaim’s parking lot on Gifford Street in Syracuse. The testing will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon expects it will be full of people getting tested for COVID-19.

The mobile testing site is part of the universal testing being done so that the region can be recognized by the state as meeting the daily mandate of an average of 775 coronavirus tests per day. Though the state’s numbers say we’re not there yet, McMahon says on Tuesday alone, he sent back more than 1,700 tests, which is more than double the requirement. Still, the county is ramping up its testing by allowing anyone who wants a test to get one, regardless of symptoms. That’s a new rule they put in place at the Syracuse Community HealthCcenter and it also applies to this new mobile testing site.

“We’re going into neighborhoods where we feel we haven’t gotten enough data related to testing. We have the Syracuse Housing Authority has a building right there as well. We’re working in that building to get those folks there,” McMahon said.

McMahon is asking if you’re planning on heading to the mobile testing site that you pre-register by heading to the county’s website. He says that’ll give you an appointment so you don’t have to wait in line, which he is expecting at this location as we’ve seen at the health center this week.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9.