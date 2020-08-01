Coronavirus Update: New York performs most tests in a single day; positive rate below 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus continues to plague most of the United States, but in New York, the percentage of positive tests continues to stay around one percent. 

During his conference call Saturday, Governor Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in defeating COVID-19.

According to the New York State Health Department, New York performed the most tests it has ever done in a single day on Friday, with nearly 83,000 tests being administered.  

Of the test results that came back on Friday, only 0.91% of them were positive, giving New York State 753 new coronavirus cases. 

Tragically, New York lost four more people to the virus on Friday. 

Hospitalizations on Friday slightly increased as well. 581 New Yorkers are currently in the hospital with COVID-19. 

Seven more people were also admitted into the ICU for COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to 147.

Below is the complete COVID-19 data released by the state on Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 581 (+5)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 92
  • Number ICU – 147 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 72 (+2)
  • Total Discharges – 73,134 (+79)
  • Deaths – 4
  • Total Deaths – 25,164

Saturday’s coronavirus data is slightly higher than the data released by the state on Friday, but it still shows tremendous progress considering where New York was just a few months ago. 

“We are in a dramatically different place,” Governor Cuomo said. “We went from the highest infection rate to the lowest infection rate. Five month anniversary, congratulations to the people of this state for what they did, and for showing this country what can be done when you take this situation seriously.”

Below are the positive rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days.

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region2.1%1.1%1.1%
Central New York1.1%0.5%0.7%
Finger Lakes0.6%0.7%0.9%
Long Island1.2%0.9%1.1%
Mid-Hudson1.3%0.9%1.0%
Mohawk Valley0.9%1.0%1.1%
New York City1.0%0.9%0.8%
North Country0.3%0.5%0.2%
Southern Tier0.7%0.6%0.8%
Western New York0.5%1.6%1.1%

