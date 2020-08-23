Coronavirus Update: NYS continues to see COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to new lows

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo addresses the media on April 24, 2020, while holding an N95 mask sent by a retired Kansas farmer whose wife only has one lung. (Darren McGee / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo / AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo Sunday announced new lows for COVID-19 hospitalizations, patients in ICUs and intubations for New York State.

According to the New York State Health Department, hospitalizations dropped to 472, the lowest number since March 16, and the number of patients in ICUs dropped to 110, the lowest number since March 15. Intubations also dropped to their lowest number since mid-March, with 50 people currently being intubated with coronavirus in New York State.

On Sunday, New York State’s rate of positive tests was less than 1% for the 16th consecutive day.

New Yorkers should be proud that their hard work and discipline led to another day of record low numbers. Our hospitalizations, intubations and people in the ICU are the lowest they’ve been since mid-March — that’s a real achievement. But make no mistake: this virus is still surging in parts of the country, and until there is a vaccine, we cannot become numb or complacent about the risks we face. Local governments must continue to enforce public health guidance and we all must remember to be smart – follow the guidance, wear masks, socially distance and stay New York Tough!

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo

Despite the state’s continued progress in defeating COVID-19, five more New Yorkers lost their lives to coronavirus on Saturday, including one locally in Oneida County.

Sunday’s data from the state health department is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 472 (-11)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 77
  • Number ICU – 110 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 50 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 74,640 (+87)
  • Deaths – 5
  • Total Deaths – 25,288

Of the 74,043 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 572, or 0.77%, were positive.

Locally in Central New York, only 0.2% of the test results reported on Saturday came back positive. That is the lowest positive rate for any region in the state.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.7%0.5%0.5%
Central New York0.8%0.5%0.2%
Finger Lakes0.3%0.6%0.5%
Long Island0.7%0.7%0.8%
Mid-Hudson0.9%0.7%0.8%
Mohawk Valley0.8%0.4%0.2%
New York City0.7%0.7%0.8%
North Country0.2%0.8%0.3%
Southern Tier0.5%0.5%0.6%
Western New York1.6%1.4%1.8%

The Governor also confirmed 572 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 429,737.

Of the 429,737 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,6996
Allegany851
Broome1,23912
Cattaraugus1802
Cayuga1671
Chautauqua2892
Chemung1940
Chenango2230
Clinton1410
Columbia5621
Cortland980
Delaware1090
Dutchess4,76714
Erie9,46552
Essex1002
Franklin560
Fulton3091
Genesee2900
Greene3050
Hamilton120
Herkimer2890
Jefferson1451
Lewis470
Livingston1801
Madison4320
Monroe5,31720
Montgomery1941
Nassau44,24540
Niagara1,5759
NYC232,120279
Oneida2,2442
Onondaga3,7582
Ontario3813
Orange11,3346
Orleans3040
Oswego2821
Otsego1240
Putnam1,4730
Rensselaer8174
Rockland14,12911
Saratoga8152
Schenectady1,1797
Schoharie690
Schuyler240
Seneca950
St. Lawrence2672
Steuben3101
Suffolk44,49842
Sullivan1,4950
Tioga2062
Tompkins2440
Ulster2,1271
Warren3150
Washington2660
Wayne2750
Westchester36,68938
Wyoming1232
Yates601

For more local date regarding COVID-19, click here.

