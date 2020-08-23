Coronavirus Update: NYS continues to see COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to new lows

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo Sunday announced new lows for COVID-19 hospitalizations, patients in ICUs and intubations for New York State.
According to the New York State Health Department, hospitalizations dropped to 472, the lowest number since March 16, and the number of patients in ICUs dropped to 110, the lowest number since March 15. Intubations also dropped to their lowest number since mid-March, with 50 people currently being intubated with coronavirus in New York State.
On Sunday, New York State’s rate of positive tests was less than 1% for the 16th consecutive day.
New Yorkers should be proud that their hard work and discipline led to another day of record low numbers. Our hospitalizations, intubations and people in the ICU are the lowest they’ve been since mid-March — that’s a real achievement. But make no mistake: this virus is still surging in parts of the country, and until there is a vaccine, we cannot become numb or complacent about the risks we face. Local governments must continue to enforce public health guidance and we all must remember to be smart – follow the guidance, wear masks, socially distance and stay New York Tough!New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo
Despite the state’s continued progress in defeating COVID-19, five more New Yorkers lost their lives to coronavirus on Saturday, including one locally in Oneida County.
Sunday’s data from the state health department is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 472 (-11)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 77
- Number ICU – 110 (-6)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 50 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 74,640 (+87)
- Deaths – 5
- Total Deaths – 25,288
Of the 74,043 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 572, or 0.77%, were positive.
Locally in Central New York, only 0.2% of the test results reported on Saturday came back positive. That is the lowest positive rate for any region in the state.
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|0.7%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|0.8%
|0.5%
|0.2%
|Finger Lakes
|0.3%
|0.6%
|0.5%
|Long Island
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.9%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.8%
|0.4%
|0.2%
|New York City
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0.3%
|Southern Tier
|0.5%
|0.5%
|0.6%
|Western New York
|1.6%
|1.4%
|1.8%
The Governor also confirmed 572 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 429,737.
Of the 429,737 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,699
|6
|Allegany
|85
|1
|Broome
|1,239
|12
|Cattaraugus
|180
|2
|Cayuga
|167
|1
|Chautauqua
|289
|2
|Chemung
|194
|0
|Chenango
|223
|0
|Clinton
|141
|0
|Columbia
|562
|1
|Cortland
|98
|0
|Delaware
|109
|0
|Dutchess
|4,767
|14
|Erie
|9,465
|52
|Essex
|100
|2
|Franklin
|56
|0
|Fulton
|309
|1
|Genesee
|290
|0
|Greene
|305
|0
|Hamilton
|12
|0
|Herkimer
|289
|0
|Jefferson
|145
|1
|Lewis
|47
|0
|Livingston
|180
|1
|Madison
|432
|0
|Monroe
|5,317
|20
|Montgomery
|194
|1
|Nassau
|44,245
|40
|Niagara
|1,575
|9
|NYC
|232,120
|279
|Oneida
|2,244
|2
|Onondaga
|3,758
|2
|Ontario
|381
|3
|Orange
|11,334
|6
|Orleans
|304
|0
|Oswego
|282
|1
|Otsego
|124
|0
|Putnam
|1,473
|0
|Rensselaer
|817
|4
|Rockland
|14,129
|11
|Saratoga
|815
|2
|Schenectady
|1,179
|7
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|24
|0
|Seneca
|95
|0
|St. Lawrence
|267
|2
|Steuben
|310
|1
|Suffolk
|44,498
|42
|Sullivan
|1,495
|0
|Tioga
|206
|2
|Tompkins
|244
|0
|Ulster
|2,127
|1
|Warren
|315
|0
|Washington
|266
|0
|Wayne
|275
|0
|Westchester
|36,689
|38
|Wyoming
|123
|2
|Yates
|60
|1
For more local date regarding COVID-19, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Coronavirus Update: NYS continues to see COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to new lows
- WATCH: Summer heat continues
- DeWitt man taken into custody after barricading himself in home with handgun for almost 5 hours
- Bills delay practice after dealing with COVID-19 testing irregularities
- Man arrested after allegedly stabbing teen in arm near Syracuse’s northside early Sunday morning
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App