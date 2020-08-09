Coronavirus Update: NYS reports lowest single day COVID-19 positive rate since pandemic began

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo was excited to report that 0.78% of the COVID-19 tests that came back on Saturday were positive. This is the lowest single day percentage of positive tests for New York State since the pandemic began.

During a conference call on Sunday, Governor Cuomo said the coronavirus data continues to trend in the right direction for New York.

Governor Cuomo said the state reported new lows in percentage of positive tests (0.78%), and in the number of people currently in the ICU with COVID-19 (131).

Tragically, seven more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Saturday.

Below is the complete COVID-19 data released by the New York State Health Department on Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization – 548 (-25)

– 548 (-25) Patients Newly Admitted – 66

– 66 Number ICU – 131 (-2)

– 131 (-2) Number ICU with Intubation – 66 (+2)

– 66 (+2) Total Discharges – 73,689 (+80)

– 73,689 (+80) Deaths – 7

– 7 Total Deaths – 25,202

Of the 65,812 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 515 were positive.

In Central New York, the positive rate continues to trend below one percent, as we continue to make progress in defeating the virus.

Below are the COVID-19 positive test rates, over the last three days, for all ten of New York’s regions:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.9% 0.8% Central New York 0.8% 0.8% 0.7% Finger Lakes 0.8% 0.8% 0.9% Long Island 0.9% 0.9% 0.6% Mid-Hudson 0.7% 0.7% 0.6% Mohawk Valley 0.9% 0.9% 0.5% New York City 1.1% 1.1% 0.9% North Country 0.2% 0.2% 0.2% Southern Tier 1.2% 1.2% 0.3% Western New York 1.7% 1.7% 1.6%

The New York State Health Department says there have been a total of 420,860 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the state.

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.