Corrections officer in Wayne County tests positive for COVID-19

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) – A corrections officer with Wayne County has tested positive for COVID-19.
The case was reported by Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts on Twitter Saturday night.
Because of the positive test, 24 other correction officers were furloughed, with pay. The Wayne County sheriff also implemented emergency staffing measures.
Sheriff Virts said no inmates or other officers are displaying symptoms at this time.
This comes as the New York State Division of Parole announced 51 inmates in Monroe County jail were being released.
The measure was taken to decrease the population of people in the jail, and help limit the spread of COVID-19.
None of the inmates released in Monroe County were experiencing any symptoms.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App