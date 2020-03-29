Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Corrections officer in Wayne County tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Wayne County Sheriff Office Badge_1550389791714.jpg.jpg

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) – A corrections officer with Wayne County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was reported by Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts on Twitter Saturday night.

Because of the positive test, 24 other correction officers were furloughed, with pay. The Wayne County sheriff also implemented emergency staffing measures.

Sheriff Virts said no inmates or other officers are displaying symptoms at this time.

This comes as the New York State Division of Parole announced 51 inmates in Monroe County jail were being released.

The measure was taken to decrease the population of people in the jail, and help limit the spread of COVID-19.

None of the inmates released in Monroe County were experiencing any symptoms.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected