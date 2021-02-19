Cortland Co. cancels Saturday’s vaccine clinic due to shipment delays

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department announced on Friday that the shipment of 200 Moderna vaccines expected this week has been delayed, forcing Saturday’s clinic to be cancelled.

The health department says it is beginning to plan a larger clinic for next week once the doses are received.

Anyone who had an appointment scheduled for Saturday, February 20, will be notified of the cancellation via the county’s hyper-reach notification system. Appointments will be rescheduled for the next clinic.

The dates and times of the upcoming clinics won’t be known until after the vaccine is delivered.