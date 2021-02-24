Cortland Co. hosts two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County will hold two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.

The first clinic will be held Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the SUNY Cortland Ice Arena to administer first and second vaccines doses.

The second will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the arena. This clinic will include appointments the county had to cancel last week because vaccines were not delivered in time.

The Health Department says it has as much as 500 doses to administer at each clinic, a slight increase to what the county has received in the past.

Cortland County is currently vaccinating essential workers and those with underlying health conditions.

Among those that are eligible for the vaccine in the 1b category are employees at grocery stores. The county is working with local businesses to identify eligible employees who are interested in signing up to be vaccinated at upcoming clinics.

At this time, the county says it is not able to vaccinate those in the 65 and older category at its clinics, but those individuals are encouraged to seek shots at local pharmacies or a state-run site.

Interim Public Health Director, Lisa Perfetti, says, “We anticipate that offering clinics on Saturdays will provide increased opportunity for eligible individuals to attend. Our clinic staff and volunteers have been amazing and are looking forward to the opportunity to continue vaccinating the eligible members of our community.”