Cortland Co.: Sheriff’s office putting COVID-19 alerts on mobile app

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded the department’s mobile app so that it can carry video of CDC COVID-19 alerts.

“The upgraded app will help the public receive fast-breaking, credible news and information from the CDC,” said Sheriff Mark Helms. “I encourage you to share the app with your family, friends, and neighbors so they can receive our alerts and news.”

The app is available in the iPhone App Store or on Google Play.

To get the COVID-19 alerts got to settings, then notifications to register for the CDC alerts.

The upgraded app also provides news and press releases, push alerts, a way you can submit a tip, most wanted list info on the correctional facility and inmates, and social media links.

