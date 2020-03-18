1  of  3
Live Now
Oneida County to make an announcement regarding 2nd positive coronavirus case in the county Central New York Community Foundation announces relief fund for coronavirus impacts Daily coronavirus live
Closings
There are currently 30 active closings. Click for more details.

Cortland Co.: Sheriff’s office putting COVID-19 alerts on mobile app

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded the department’s mobile app so that it can carry video of CDC COVID-19 alerts.

“The upgraded app will help the public receive fast-breaking, credible news and information from the CDC,” said Sheriff Mark Helms. “I encourage you to share the app with your family, friends, and neighbors so they can receive our alerts and news.”

The app is available in the iPhone App Store or on Google Play.

To get the COVID-19 alerts got to settings, then notifications to register for the CDC alerts.

The upgraded app also provides news and press releases, push alerts, a way you can submit a tip, most wanted list info on the correctional facility and inmates, and social media links.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected