Cortland County and Kinney Drugs teaming up for 65+ vaccination clinic at Homer High School

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Area Agency on Aging and Kinney Drugs are teaming up to bring 1,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the community to vaccinate individuals who are aged 65 and older.

The clinic will be hosted on Sunday, March 28 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Homer High School. The clinic is specifically for those who are 65 and older who have not been able to get their first dose of the vaccine.

Elizabeth Haskins, Director of the Cortland County Area Agency on Aging, said, “Cortland County is thrilled to partner with Kinney Drugs to bring vaccinations for our seniors to Cortland County. Making sure our seniors have adequate access to vaccine has been a top priority and this clinic will help to ensure no senior who wants vaccine is left behind.”

“Securing a vaccination appointment is often too burdensome, especially for seniors who aren’t technologically savvy. Many do not have a caretaker to help them navigate this process, so it’s important that we assist these seniors in securing a vaccine. Being an already vulnerable population, they need us to be there for them. Bringing vaccines closer to their communities will be critical to protecting them against this virus and eventually ending this pandemic,” said John Marraffa, RPH, Vice President of Healthcare Services Integration for KPH Healthcare Services.

Homer Central School District Superintendent Tom Turck says the Homer Board of Education has agreed to support leadership’s recommendation to host the clinic at the high school facility.

“The Homer School District is committed to supporting not only our students, but serving the broader community as well. Homer Schools look forward to supporting this clinic,”Turck said.

Cortland County Legislative Chairman Paul Heider said the county continues to advocate to make sure Cortland County is not being left behind when it comes to vaccine.

“I’m very thankful that Kinney Drugs has agreed to partner with our Area Agency on Aging to help our seniors. As leaders, we are responsible to make sure we take care of our vulnerable populations,” Heider said.

Cortland County is working to recruit volunteers to assist with staffing for this clinic. Anyone interested in volunteering should call (607) 745-0072.

Seniors interested in registering for this event must call (607) 756-3415 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. by March 16, 2021. Those seniors who are already on the County’s 65 and older list will be contacted directly.