Cortland County confirms first two cases of COVID-19

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The State Health Department has confirmed the first two cases of COVID-19 in Cortland County.

The two cases, a child under five-years-old and a person in their 50s are unrelated according to the Cortland County Health Department.

Despite both cases being deemed low risk to the general public, the state and county health departments are working to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the confirmed cases.

All confirmed positive cases will be isolated and the individuals identified as close contacts will be quarantined and monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

There are currently 12 members of the community who are not symptomatic and are self-quarantining for the recommended 14 days; this group is not linked to the confirmed cases.

The Health Department will not release further details about these residents to respect their privacy.

Cortland County neighbors are being advised to adhere to social distancing guidelines and stay home or work remotely.

If you develop symptoms of illness including fever, cough, or trouble breathing, contact your healthcare provider. Call ahead to explain your symptoms.

A NYSDOH hotline is also available for anyone with COVID-19 questions: 1-888- 364-3065.

For general inquiries, the Cortland County Hotline is 607-756-3415.