Cortland County Health Department partnering with Guthrie Medical, SUNY Cortland to open vaccination clinic

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department is partnering with Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and SUNY Cortland to create a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Currently, the county, Guthrie Medical, and Family Health Network are in the process of vaccinating those listed in phase 1A. This includes frontline medical workers and medical workers in primary care offices.

The county is working with the university and local hospital to open a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the SUNY Cortland campus as soon as next week.

The number of individuals who can be vaccinated is based on the amount of vaccine that is made available to the county each week by the state. With that in mind, the health department is working with SUNY Cortland and Guthrie Medical to set up a large space on campus to meet the demand for vaccinations.

As a member of this special community, SUNY Cortland is always eager to help. During times like these, all segments of the community must collaborate and work together. SUNY Cortland President Erik J. Bitterbaum

Phase 1B includes individuals who are 75-years-old and older. To find out if you are eligible for the vaccine, click here.