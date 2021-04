CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department, along with Guthrie Cortland Medical Center and SUNY Cortland, will be holding a first dose vaccination clinic from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. This is for anyone age 18 and older, and it will be the Moderna vaccine.

You must register to get your vaccine and can do so by clicking here.

If you need assistance registering for a vaccine appointment or have any questions, call (607) 756 -3415.