CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department and Guthrie Cortland Medical Center will be offering a Johnson and Johnson “one and done” COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, May 19th from 4-6 p.m. at the SUNY Cortland Ice Arena.

Individuals must be 18 years old and older to receive this vaccine.



If you are interested in receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the upcoming clinic, use this link.



People can also call 607-756-3415 to schedule an appointment.