Cortland County holding two COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County is holding two COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week at the SUNY Cortland Ice arena.

These clinics are for anyone eligible in phase 1a and 1b of New York’s vaccine rollout plan, which was recently expanded to include those ages 30 years and older.

Appointments are needed to receive a shot.

The first will be held on Wednesday, March 31 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to register for this clinic.

The second will be held on Thursday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to register for Thursday’s clinic.

For assistance registering for a vaccine appointment or any questions, please call 607-756 -3415

Beginning April 6, anyone 16 years and older will be eligible for a vaccine, however, Cortland County says it has continued to receive the Moderna vaccine which is restricted to those 18 years and older.