Cortland County holding vaccination clinic on Saturday

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County will be holding its first Saturday vaccination clinic at the SUNY Cortland ice arena from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

About 400 vaccines will be given out, but only for those in phase 1B, people with comorbidities, or those who had an appointment for last Saturday’s postponed clinic. 

Cortland County is working with local businesses to identify eligible employees who are interested in vaccine sign-ups for upcoming clinics.

