CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Agency on Aging and Kinney Drugs have teamed up to give out more than 1,000 doses of COVID vaccines to people 65 and older who haven’t been able to get their first shot.

It’s happening at Homer High School from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The deadline to sign-up has already ended, but the county is still working to recruit clinic volunteers.

Anyone interested in volunteering should call 607-745-0072.