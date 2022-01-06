Cortland County is asking positive COVID-19 cases to self-report

(WSYR-TV) — Citing a high volume of cases, Cortland County is adopting the same self-report system Onondaga County adopted earlier this week. 

“County residents who test positive are asked to self-isolate and to notify their contacts. Those who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive are being asked to self-quarantine,” Cortland County wrote in a press release. 

The Cortland County Health Department is providing “self-affirmation” forms on their website for residents who test positive to fill out. These documents may be used for release from isolation or quarantine and for New York Paid Leave COVID-19 claims. 

If you have a positive home test, report this to the Health Department by completing the new Home-Test Reporting Form for Cortland County residents. The online form will ask for basic contact information and will be uploaded into our case investigation system. A follow-up PCR test is not necessary.  

Cortland County is also implementing the 5-day quarantine recommendations from the CDC: 

Isolate for 5 days, where day 0 is the day of symptom onset or (if asymptomatic) the day of collection of the first positive specimen. If asymptomatic at the end of 5 days or if symptoms are resolving, isolation ends, and the individual should wear a well-fitting mask while around others for an additional 5 days.  

“It is important for everyone to do their part in decreasing the spread of COVID-19. We encourage everyone to wear a mask when in public places, avoid gatherings, get tested and stay away from others when you have symptoms, and get vaccinated and boosted as soon as you can.” 

