Cortland County issues State of Emergency; all schools to close as of March 18

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County Administrator Robert Corpora issued a State of Emergency in Cortland County, effective Sunday, March 15. The emergency declaration allows officials to mobilize quickly and activate all necessary resources to respond to emergencies.

The declaration also applied to school districts. Beginning Wednesday, March 18 through Tuesday, April 13, all schools in Cortland County will be closed, unless there is a confirmed case of coronavirus. The order allows the school building to remain open and for staff to report as required.

Cortland County is also limiting non-essential services in the county. All Cortland County senior centers will be closed, starting Tuesday, March 17. The release goes on to say:

The County is evaluating all services and is limiting non-essential services. At this time all Cortland County senior centers will be closed beginning Tuesday March 17th. The meals on wheels services will continue but deliveries may be modified. The Horizon House program is closed. Anyone with appointments at County offices or for County services is advised to call before arriving for their scheduled appointment. If you do not have an appointment for service you are asked to call ahead. Per New York State guidance all services at the County Department of Motor vehicles will be by appointment only or through the existing drive through window. At this time we do not anticipate any changes in public transit schedules or routes.

