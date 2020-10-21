Cortland County leaders address COVID-19 case surge

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a phone call with the state health department on Wednesday afternoon, Cortland County will now be offering a minimum of three rapid testing sites throughout the county this weekend.

Before that phone call, NewsChannel 9 spoke with county leaders about how they are dealing with the “micro-cluster” on the local level.

“There’s one simple message for our community: Follow the guidelines,” said Paul Heider, chair for the Cortland County Legislature.

The county leaders believe that the community is letting its guard down.

Outside of SUNY Cortland, cases are coming from schools, workplaces and small family gatherings.

The majority of those people do have symptoms, but are still going about their daily lives.

Most have mild symptoms that they don’t recognize as COVID. They say, ‘Oh, I had a headache I think it’s my allergies.’ Those kinds of things. Lisa Perfetti — Interim Health Director at Cortland County

To deal with the caseload, the county hired 18 people. They have a new enforcement team, plus the state will be opening up testing sites to help out.

Right now, symptomatic people can get a test at Cayuga and Guthrie Medical Centers. But, many insurance companies won’t pay otherwise.

“I have no heard of anybody in Cortland County who has symptoms who has not been able to get tested,” said Heider.

Those with the county health department said they’re also getting complaints about businesses not following the health guidelines. So, from here on out, they are sending an enforcement officer to these businesses to make sure that they are.

If a citation is issued, which the county wants to avoid, businesses are looking at a $500 fine.

“Please do the right thing. It’s up to us, all of us, to keep our businesses, our community safe and to keep us all rolling along,” said Heider.

Cortland County health leaders said they have not seen any large social gatherings and they have not had any issues with people breaking quarantine.

They said that, for the most part, people are following the rules. But, it’s those who aren’t who have an impact on spread.