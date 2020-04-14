Cortland County officials reminding businesses to provide face masks for frontline employees

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County officials are reminding businesses that they must supply employees with face masks if they are in direct contact with customers or members of the public.

Local governments and law enforcement are able to enforce this law.

This requirement takes effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.

Businesses in Cortland County who need masks can call (607) 753-5048 for more information or assistance.