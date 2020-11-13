Cortland County reminds businesses and residents of new COVID-19 restrictions

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions for bars, restaurants, and gyms, and Cortland County is reminding residents that those restrictions begin on Friday.

The new restrictions state that bars, restaurants, and gyms must close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Restaurants will still be allowed to provide curbside, food-only pickup after 10 p.m., but not alcohol to go will be permitted.

Cuomo also announced that indoor and outdoor gatherings at private homes are limited to no more than 10 people.

In response to the new regulations Cortland County Legislative Chairman Paul Heider offered the following statement, “Cortland County is interested in public compliance with these new orders and urges everyone to follow the best practices which include limiting non-essential activity and non-essential gatherings, wearing a mask, and maintaining good hygiene. As the holidays approach everyone needs to be mindful of these restrictions and guidelines and look for creative ways to connect with family and friends without risking their health and safety by gathering in-person in larger groups. We understand this is a hardship for many families as the holidays are time-honored traditions, but a little sacrifice now will help ensure that future gatherings can occur with our loved ones.”