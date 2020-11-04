Cortland County reports first COVID-19-related death

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, the Cortland County Health Department reported that it had lost its first resident to COVID-19. The county said the patient was a male in his 60s and had underlying health conditions.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to this gentleman’s family and friends,” said Lisa Perfetti Interim Public Health Director. “This serves as a very unfortunate reminder to the community about the need for each of us to do our part to protect our most vulnerable neighbors. We continue to stress the importance of avoiding gatherings, wearing masks, social distancing, and staying home when ill.”
