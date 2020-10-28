Cortland County uses rapid testing to get a handle on COVID-19 microcluster

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County is closely monitoring its COVID-19 numbers to see if a three-day rapid testing event over the weekend will help it slow an increasing spread of COVID-19 in its communities.

The county and state set up three sites — one at Cortland Jr./Sr. High School, Homer Intermediate School and Marathon High School — last Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There were no income or geographic restrictions.

1,913 individual rapid COVID tests were administered across all three testing sites. Of those tests, 56 people tested positive for COVID with 1,857 people testing negative.

Cortland County Public Information Officer Eric Mulvihill says, “I think it does give us a good benchmarking tool in our community to understand, what are we dealing with.”

Of the 56 people that tested positive for the virus, 33 are Cortland County residents. Of the total number of individuals tested over 452 were non-county residents.

“It is in our community, we need to keep watching it, we need to keep monitoring it and be prepared to respond quickly in the event we start to see a pocket of growth with this virus or a microcluster as it were,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

It was first a microcluster on the SUNY Cortland campus nearly a month ago that caused alarm. The school is currently in its second straight state-mandated 14-day pause of in-person learning due to the high number of cases. It appears based on daily reporting the numbers are trending down.

While the college, SUNY and county were dealing with that situation, concern arose about additional community spread, which led to the three-day rapid testing event.

“I think it is important to remember that it is just a snapshot in time so, we want to be cautious to say, hey those numbers were pretty good but we also don’t want that to create a false sense of security moving forward,” Mulvihill says.

He adds that includes conversations with health providers and partners about community testing going forward following this three-day testing event.

“It’s also brought some resources to the table for the County to potentially be able to work with the school district to assist on testing, so that’s a good thing moving forward. We see that as a great upshot of this event,” Mulvihill tells NewsChannel 9.

Click here to see the Cortland County COVID-19 dashboard.

Click here to see the SUNY Cortland COVID-19 dashboard.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9.