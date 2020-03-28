Cortland Officer shot in the leg walks out of hospital hours after incident, suspect in custody

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – The Cortland Police Officer shot Friday night while responding to a domestic dispute has been released from Upstate University Hospital.
In a video posted by the Cortland Police Department Saturday morning, the unnamed officer was seen walking out of the hospital unassisted and into a car.
The officer was greeted by applause from other members of law enforcement.
Cortland Police Department said the officer was shot in the leg while responding to a call at a home on Elm Street in Cortland Friday at 8:00 p.m.
After barricading himself in the home overnight, police said the suspect, 26-year-old Zachary L. Clark, was forced from the home and arrested.
Clark is charged with assault in the first degree, aggravated assault upon a police officer, reckless endangerment in the first degree, menacing a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and prohibited use of weapons.
