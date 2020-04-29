Cortland YWCA sees devastating impact during pandemic

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everyone in one way or another, but when it comes to nonprofits, which operate mostly off of fundraising, the effects have been devastating.

The Cortland YWCA has been operating the best that they can. They have had to furlough 100 workers, leaving 12 people to operate the facility. They’ve cut their programs in half, closing their doors and now only offering help to victims of violence and childcare for essential workers.

The demand for those services is getting even greater, making it hard to keep up. The YWCA is the largest childcare provider in the area and right now, they’re not able to serve their community.

The other two programs out of service are the health and fitness programs and their mentoring program, working to eliminate racism and empower women.

The executive director of the nonprofit says they’ve applied for federal loans, but have not had any luck and their clients who are not getting help right now are suffering. Above all, though, it’s been a tough lesson. Kelly Tobin says COVID-19 has shined a light on systematic issues in the state, like childcare, showing how truly broken it is.

“I do think there will be services changes on the other side of COVID and I do hope that they’re better and they’re stronger and we have a real opportunity to build better infrastructures and systems to serve the people that we see in our community,” said Tobin.

Tobin says they’re planning for what their new normal looks like now, but they fear the need will change when we’re on the other side of this. She wonders if parents will want to send their kids to a facility around dozens of other people or if women will want to come workout in their pool or gym.

