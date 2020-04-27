Could CNY be one of the first regions to open?

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — If the data continues to show a decrease in hospitalization and infection rates for COVID-19 for at least two weeks, New York State could soon be looking at a slow-moving economic re-opening.

Governor Andrew Cuomo offered some details on what that would look like.

The New York On PAUSE order is still in effect until May 15th, so nothing will open up until after that date. Following that, the state is taking a region-by-region approach. Since COVID-19 has not hit as hard in Central and Upstate New York, the governor says those regions will likely open first.

However, this will not happen all at once, but in phases. Each phase will be separated by two weeks, where local governments need to monitor things like hospitalization rates, the number of positive test results, and the number of positive antibody tests results. If those begin to increase at any time, they need to re-evaluate and take it down a notch.

So to break it down, phase one includes picking back up on construction and manufacturing activities and within that category, each business needs to evaluate how essential the project is and how great of a risk is it to get started again.

Phase two includes opening businesses based on that same analysis: How essential is that business and how much of a risk is it to re-open? Cuomo says each business needs to come up with a plan for the governor on how to cope with the “new normal,” looking at things like re-structuring the business physically to create more space between people and how to provide PPE and maybe testing for their employees to get a hold on things.

“And in the midst of all this, monitor the public health impact. All that progress we made by flattening the curve, we could lose that in a matter of days if we’re not careful,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo says there should not be any activity that would promote people visiting the region to attend that event. He also mentions things like transportation, parks, schools, and beaches would have to be a coordinated effort in conjunction with local government and healthcare professionals.

