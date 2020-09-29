Country Club in Oneida Co. has liquor license suspended after hosting large wedding

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A country club in Oneida County has had its liquor license suspended after hosting a large wedding that went against executive orders issued by the state.

The Twin Ponds Golf & Country Club located at 169 Main St. in New York Mills had its liquor license suspended by the state.

On Sept. 15, investigators received reports from the Oneida County Department of Health that the licensee admitted to hosting a wedding on Aug. 29 with more than 100 people. This is twice the legal limit allowed during the pandemic and more than 50 percent of the premises’ legal capacity.

The Oneida County Department of Health reported that patrons weren’t required to wear face coverings, chairs were spaced less than two feet apart and no hand sanitizer was made available.

The licensee also reportedly failed to close off, clean and disinfect areas that had been inhabited by a person who later tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the state had suspended liquor licenses for 16 bars and restaurants in the state. This brings the total number of licenses suspended during the pandemic to 217.

Over the last week, the state’s multi-agency task force conducted 8,634 compliance checks and documented violations at 40 different establishments.

Businesses found in violation face fines up to $10,000 per violation. Egregious violations can result in the suspension of a bar or restaurant’s liquor license.