County Executive orders all malls in Onondaga County to close as of 5 p.m.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon signed an Executive Order that directs all Onondaga County malls to close effective as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. This includes Destiny USA, Shoppingtown Mall, and Great Northern Mall.

McMahon says the Executive Order is a step to help remain ahead of coronavirus and to “enhance Onondaga County’s efforts to flatted the curve through social distancing.”

County Executive McMahon said, “Our community has come together in a truly remarkable way during this crisis. Let’s remember to check on our loved ones, neighbors and friends during this time and I am confident our community will emerge stronger than ever when this is over.”

