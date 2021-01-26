County-run clinics told to shift focus and vaccinate essential workers first

(WSYR-TV) — New York State’s vaccination strategy is shifting the focus of county health departments to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to essential workers.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, distribution points should prioritize the vaccination of a particular group, instead of opening their clinics up to anyone who is eligible. He says this will create a more equitable distribution of the vaccine throughout the eligible groups.

Distribution Point Priority Group Hospitals Healthcare workers Pharmacies 65 years or older County health departments Essential workers

Cuomo also said counties can expect an allocation of vaccine that is reflective of the percentage of essential workers in their area.

Tompkins County announced on Tuesday it received 600 doses this week and will be prioritizing first responder agencies, corrections staff, and staff working in grades pre-k through 12 schools.

Cayuga County reported it’s been instructed to shift its vaccinations to prioritize this group as well. In a statement released Tuesday, the health department said the frustration for residents looking for the vaccine is very understandable, but at this time residents will need to remain patient.

“Announcements were made informing the public that pharmacies would be receiving vaccine shipments and they would be able to accommodate those 65 years and older; however, not every pharmacy is participating in this opportunity. Recently, the New York State Department of Health approved mass vaccination sites are providing opportunities in our region for temporary ‘pop up’ clinics that serve those 65 years and older. These are being hosted by New York State and we are not aware of any being held in Cayuga County at this time.”

The Cayuga County health department says it understands the transportation, accessibility, and safety concerns in the community. In the meantime officials are asking everyone to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks, socially distancing, avoiding large gatherings, and washing hands frequently.

For anyone who already received their first dose at a Cayuga County-run distribution site, they will still receive their second dose from the county.

If you are senior 65 years or older, you can try to schedule an appointment at a nearby participating pharmacy. Click the icon below to be linked to their website.

For essential workers looking to find a vaccination clinic hosted by their county, or anyone looking for additional information from their county’s health department, click the corresponding icon below.