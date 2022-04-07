(WSYR-TV) — We know that sitting for extended periods of time, like a long flight, can contribute to a person developing a blood clot. Now add having COVID-19 to that list. A major study out of the United Kingdom finds even a mild case of the virus could raise that risk for months.

It’s unclear what it is about the virus that increases the risk.

“There have been a lot of hypotheses out there,” said Dr, Claribel Wee, an Attending Physician in the Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit at Upstate University Hospital. “It could be the virus itself or your immune system in responding to the virus attacks blood vessel walls which then would cause them to have blood clots.”

Another possible contributor? Resting. You have to do it, but dr. Wee said you may not be moving around like you normally would and that could slow down blood flow. So who’s most at risk?

“It could be anybody,” Dr. Wee said. “I’ve seen young, healthy people come in with COVID that’s pretty severe or it could be elderly folks with a lot of what we call comorbidities.”

Blood clots can also move to different places in the body. Here are symptoms to look out for.

“You might have pain and swelling in your legs. It might be painful to try to walk. One leg might appear larger than the other and red and swollen, especially in your calves. If the blood clots go to your lungs, you could be very short of breath,” Dr. Wee said.

Your heart racing might also be a sign it’s in your lungs. Dr. Wee said if clots move to your brain, you would experience signs of a stroke.