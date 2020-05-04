COVID-19 cases double overnight in Madison County

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There has been an alarming spike in positive coronavirus cases in Madison County overnight Sunday.

According to a spokesperson from Madison County, the number of active positive cases in Madison County is now 121, up from 51 active cases on Friday, May 1, 2020.

The county mentioned last week, there have been several positive cases confirmed at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing in Chittenango, NY, and among workers of the Green Empire Farms, the new greenhouse facility in Oneida, N.Y.

The spokesperson confirms that on Saturday the county brought in a state testing team to Green Empire Farms.

It is believed close to 400 employees plus construction workers are at the facility.



The county proactively requested the testing team after seeing a few cases pop up at the site and that is why there was such a huge increase in active cases over the weekend.

“We understand that this drastic uptick in numbers can be concerning for our residents. Please know we are doing everything we can to protect our residents, but we need your help and cooperation,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “I would like to remind the public that people should wear a face covering when you are out in public, especially when they are unable to maintain social distancing, such as when in a store. Also, members of the public should be staying home. Do not go out unless you have to, and if you do go out, wear a face covering. We all have to be smart. If anything can be learned from these numbers, it is that this virus spreads quickly and easily. These guidelines are for all of our protection to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday to further explain the uptick in positive cases.