WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID-19 cases are on the decline across the North Country.

In each county’s final report for March, no new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed and overall there were less than 100 new cases confirmed in the tri-county region. All three counties also had “LOW” COVID-19 community levels.

A breakdown of each county is included below as of data made available on March 31:

Jefferson County

New Cases: 16

New Deaths: 0

Active Cases: 84

Hospitalizations: 6

Since the start of the pandemic, Jefferson County has confirmed 25.139 and there have been 162 deaths since the first fatality was reported on July 30, 2020.

Lewis County

New Cases: 6

New Deaths: 0

Hospitalizations: 1

As of March 31, there had been 6,730 total COVID-19 cases and 51 Lewis County residents had died from the virus.

St. Lawrence County

New Cases: 61

New Deaths : 0

Active Cases: 235

Hospitalizations: 6

To date, St. Lawrence County has reported over 20,000 COVID-19 cases among residents. As of March 31, there had been 183 COVID-related deaths in the county.

Despite declining COVID-19 rates in the North Country, Public Health officials are continuing to urge residents to take COVID-19 percautions.

Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.