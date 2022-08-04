(WSYR-TV) — Cases of COVID-19 have increased in Onondaga County, County Executive Ryan McMahon shared on Twitter.

McMahon tweeted on July 29, 2022 that 111 people tested positive for COVID-19. On August 4, that number has increased to 140.

McMahon shared that 48 of those 140 positive tests were from at-home tests. McMahon added that there are currently 59 residents in the hospital with COVID-19, but 46% were in for other ailments. 6 residents are in the ICU and there are no new deaths.

These numbers are up from July 29, where 45 residents were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 49% in for other ailments driving the hospitalization.