COVID-19 cluster in residence halls at SU

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is reporting a COVID cluster in residence halls, confirming 46 new cases since late last week.

Officials say this time is different since most clusters up to this point have started off-campus.

Given the close contact of dorms, they warn this spread could impact more people in less time.

The university’s vice chancellor is calling on students, especially those in Shaw, Dellplain, and Booth Halls to “exercise enhanced vigilance.”

The state requires the university to go on pause when the campus’s positivity rate exceeds 5%. SU would need nearly 900 cases within two weeks to hit that threshold.